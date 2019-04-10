Gov. Ivey to announce economic development in Athens

Gov. Kay Ivey will be in Athens on Wednesday for what her office calls a “major economic development” announcement.
The event will be held at Athens City Hall in the Council Chambers at 2 p.m.
No details have been released previewing what will be discussed.
Our sources have indicated this announcement could all be tied to the Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing plant being built in Limestone County.
Efforts have been underway to lure suppliers to North Alabama to support the new facility.
“Gov. Ivey has announced she will be joining us for the announcement, and we look forward to welcoming her to Athens and sharing more information on Wednesday afternoon,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said in a statement on Tuesday.
