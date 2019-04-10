Free shredding at Office Depot and OfficeMax

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 10, 2019 at 10:45 AM CDT - Updated April 10 at 10:45 AM

(WAFF) - Purge the paper, clear the clutter and protect privacy this tax season with free Workonomy™ shredding services at all Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores.

Offer details:

  • Offer valid 3/31/19 – 4/27/19
  • Customers can bring in up to 5 lbs of documents to shred free of charge
  • Must present original coupon, which can be found here, to cashier in store at the time of purchase
  • Cannot be combined with Rewards Member pricing or Business Select Member pricing
  • See coupon for full exclusions

