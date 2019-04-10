First responders in the Shoals say they’re preparing ahead of any storm threat.

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Paramedics says they stocked their trucks with extra gear this week.
They go through all their inventory to make sure they are prepared for any emergency.
From emergencies to severe weather, Shoals Ambulance service says they never let their guard down.
That’s why they do regular checks. Making sure their tools on board are working, and they’ve got plenty of oxygen tanks.
Power outages that’s a major issue for our oxygen dependent patients we typically try to carry more oxygen on truck on bad weather days,said, Brooke Wallace Shoals Ambulance EMT.
There's a generator on board and fully charged radios too.
Wallace says what she worries about is people at home.
Wallace says if you're on medication pack an extra supply. Put it somewhere it won't get wet.
Also, make sure you have a safety plan in place for you and your family.
