Does your license have a gold star on it? If not, you might have trouble flying in 2020.

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Pull out your license. Do you see a gold star on it? If not, you may have trouble flying in 2020.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says that beginning on October 1st, 2020, every air traveler who is 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States.
REAL ID-compliant cards are marked with a star located in the upper portion of the card. If you are not sure if you have a REAL ID-compliant card, you can contact your state driver’s license agency on how to obtain one.
What does this mean for travelers?
Beginning October 1, 2020, travelers who present a driver’s license that is not REAL ID compliant will not be permitted to fly. If you don’t have a REAL ID, TSA will accept another form of ID such as a passport or U.S. military ID.
Alabamians are encouraged to head directly to your local State Examiners Office after scheduling an appointment here:
You will need to present your current driver's license, birth certificate, social security card and two pieces of mail showing you current address.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.