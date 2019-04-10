Cedar Ridge Middle gets name change

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - A big change coming for students in one Decatur community.
Cedar Ridge Middle School is changing its name.
The city school board voted to change it to Austin Middle School, starting this fall.
The move comes about one year after the district changed its feeder system, making Cedar Ridge a 6th and 7th grade school for Austin Junior High.
According to our partners at the Decatur Daily, the school already changed its mascot from the Cub to the black bear to match Austin’s mascot.
