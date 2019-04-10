Bill would stop Alabama plastic bag bans

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A House committee will consider a bill that would prohibit local governments and counties from banning or taxing items including plastic bags.
The bill would stop these governments from taxing or banning certain bags, cups, and bottles. Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, is the sponsor of the bill.
“If every community were allowed to do that, then we would have different Band-Aids across our state and it would be so confusing, not only to the consumer but to also the retailer,” Ledbetter said.
If it became law, a bag ban or tax would need to go through the state. He said the bill would make sure there is uniformity between each county.
The group Conservation Alabama does not support the bill. Communications Director Stefanie Francisco said this bill is not coming from constituents.
“We don’t think it’s the place for the state government to tell local communities that they can’t make laws that are impacting the natural resources that are right in their backyard,” said Francisco.
A similar bill passed the Senate Governmental Affairs committee 9-2 Tuesday afternoon.
