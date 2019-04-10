April perfection today with sun and 80s!

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Fair skies and cooler temperatures in the 50s will start off your Wednesday morning.
We have a gorgeous afternoon ahead with abundant sunshine and high temperatures near 80 degrees. Partly cloudy skies Wednesday night will prevent temperatures from bottoming out with lows in the upper 50s. Thursday looks to be warm again by early April standards with highs in the upper 70s.
Friday morning will bring the potential of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to start the day with highs in the middle 70s.
The FIRST ALERT is out for Saturday and Sunday as we have the potential of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms developing late Saturday night into early Palm Sunday. We will continue to monitor this setup for potentially severe weather. Please check back for the latest forecast regarding this weekend.
Cooler air will move in by Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 60s. Another round of rain and storms is expected Wednesday of next week.
