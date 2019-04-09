U.S. News names Huntsville the best affordable place to live in the U.S.

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 9, 2019 at 9:45 AM CDT - Updated April 9 at 10:01 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -U.S. News named Huntsville the best affordable place to live in the U.S. for 2019.

Huntsville earned the number one spot on the 25 city list.

Huntsville is the most affordable place to live out of the 125 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for the second year in a row. An above-average median annual salary and low cost of living mean Huntsville residents are keeping more money in their pockets to devote to other things. Just 19.3% of the median household income in Huntsville goes toward housing costs,” wrote U.S. News.

