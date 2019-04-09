UNA considering designs for potential new stadium

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama is considering designs for a new stadium that could be home to multiple sporting events.
Nothing has been officially announced yet but we do have new projected sketches that show us what the stadium could look like in the video above.
Right now, UNA is considering a 10,000 to 12,000-seat stadium. That would actually be fewer seats than Braly Stadium, which holds 14,000 people.
Another important factor to consider is Braly Stadium is owned by the Florence school system and not UNA.
A new facility would basically provide an official home field for the Lions’ Division 1 football team and it could also serve as a field for the soccer team and university events like graduation.
UNA’s athletic director, Mark Linder, says any stadium project would be privately funded.
UNA’s football team will still be playing in Braly Stadium this upcoming football season. But we’re sure this new division one team would be pretty happy to play in a brand new stadium.
