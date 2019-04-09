Teen reported missing in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing teen.
Madison Toles was reported missing Monday morning. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. Madison currently has braces.
Deputies sat Madison could be local or attempting to travel to Texas where she has family connections.
If you have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Morgan County dispatch at 256-301-1174.
