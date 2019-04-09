Sparkman Middle assistant principal gets creative during test week

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Sparkman Middle School assistant principal Kristen Bell goes above and beyond to ease the stress of students during their testing week.
This week, she made a music video motivating students to succeed.
“Our teachers constantly bring in pop culture, or bring in things that are going to interest our kids into their daily curriculum, so they’re excited in the classroom. So, I was like, well why not take it a step further,” Bell said.
Bell, also known by her students now as “Ms. Cardi Bell,” said the music video aims at reducing the stress around testing.
“They get a lot of pressure put on them about how they perform, so if we’re able to just take a step back and say hey you’ve been working all year, you’ve been working hard, you already know what to do, you just gotta relax and I think we said 'get comfortable," Bell continued.
Getting comfortable and making passing moves is exactly what Sparkman Middle students are doing.
“Sparkman kids don’t fail. We pass and we win. I’m so blessed to work at a school that’s got so many teachers, administration, and staff members who inspire our kids daily. We really just wanted to push the message our teachers are sending every day,” Bell said.
