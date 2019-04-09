Potential Madison residential development stalled by City Council

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - The Madison City Council tabled a vote on a development agreement that has sparked outrage from residents. The move stalls the potential build of town-homes in the back of a neighborhood where homeowners feel the project isn’t a good idea.
The main issue of those who spoke out is the effect it would have on the ‘out-of-control’ growth in the city.
“I do not want more residents in that area because it will not help our community," said Robert Kendall.
The City Council faced the tough job of deciding whether or not the developer could build on the lot. Additionally, it would have entered them into a $190,000 commitment to build a new road.
Dozens spoke out about concerns within the neighborhood on Kyser Boulevard. Though, their concerns weren’t singularly focused on themselves yet the ripple affects they feel will be felt across the city.
Infrastructure and schools topped the list of concerns.
“We are already breaking capacity in our schools and it’s going to get worse before it gets better, and then it’s going to get worse again," said one resident.
“Anybody who believes that super, great, luxury townhouses are going to fly under high tension lines, under the approach path to an airport, next to the railroad tracks and across from the concrete factory is doing something strange."
With the entire City in mind, City council members themselves seemed split on this vote as well. A split vote tabled their decision. They cite a demand for more clarity. Plus, a request from the developer.
WAFF 48 News reached out to Breland Companies, but we have not heard back from them tonight.
