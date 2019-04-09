Porn charges added to man accused of human trafficking

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A man in the Limestone County jail is facing additional charges, after a March arrest.
Dhalquistiere Eichelberger Jr. is now charged with production of pornography with minors and possession of child pornography.
Initially, he was charged with human trafficking and marijuana possession and his bond was set at $63,000.
Now, according to our partners at the News Courier, his bond has increased by $20,000.
