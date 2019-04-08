NWS confirms EF-1 tornado hit Blount Co. Monday morning

BLOUNT COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - An EF-1 tornado hit Blountsville in Blount County Monday, officials with the National Weather Service confirm.
The tornado had winds of at least 90 mph. The NWS says their survey is still on-going.
Blount County EMA Director Don Roybal says a lot of the damage is mainly among Hwy 79 where several homes damaged were damaged. One person was hurt.
“Got a lot of trees and power lines down. If you notice on Highway 79, as you’re driving through, power companies are replacing poles. You’ve got several structures that are either damaged or destroyed,” said Don Roybal, Blount County EMA Director.
Roybal is asking people to avoid northern areas of Blount County specifically in areas of Hwy 79 & County Road 30 because of downed trees, power lines & debris that needs to be cleared and for crews working in those areas.
One man who rents an apartment on one family’s property, and who is also helping remodel their home, says the damage to the structure is significant.
“Lot of repeat on cleanup. I mean I got a lot more work to do. I’m just glad that you know that I’m here to help them, as much as they are helping me,” said Ron Raymond.
Nat Rudolph works the night shift and was on his way to bed when the storm hit. He was stunned by the devastation when he got up later in the day.
“I didn’t see anything other than the trees being blown around. So, I sat there and watched for a few minutes and the power went out in the house, and I heard a few branches being knocked around, but that was about it,” said Rudolph. “When I saw this, I couldn’t believe it. I thought maybe something is being demolished or something, but then I realized that this is a tornado effect.”
