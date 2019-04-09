New details released in Hazel Green murder; suspect was caught on camera

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - We’re learning more about a deadly shooting that happened in a Hazel Green home. It’s a case that ended more than 400 miles away in Louisiana where the suspect was caught.
Now, new details are surfacing about what happened when the victim answered the door that night.
It happened two months ago and now that a suspect is behind bars, more information is being released.
On Feb. 5, 2019 around 8:45 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 100 Block of Singletree Drive for a shooting.
Grant Binford, 35, was at his girlfriend's house when two men he knew came to the door and he let them in.
"They were talking at first and then these males started demanding something from him and a struggle ensued. He wound up getting shot in the stomach," said Lt. Donny Shaw, public information officer for the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
Binford spent several weeks in the hospital, but passed away from his injuries on March 1.
His girlfriend's Ring camera at the front door captured video of his suspected killer, Gregory Harris, 35, arriving at the house that night.
“They were identified on a home security system video and we developed a primary suspect very quickly,” Shaw explained. “Within a few days, the SWAT team and investigators went to serve a warrant in the Harvest area, but he had already left the state.”
The search for Harris ended hundreds of miles away to St. Bernard Parish Louisiana where he was caught.
"We did not put a BOLO out because we were very confident of where he could be located at and we did not want information following along to him that would cause him to make another move," Lt. Shaw stated.
Harris was arrested charged with murder in the case and extradited to Alabama last week.
"We're not certain of the motive. We have a direction that we're going and we believe it's the right one. It'll take some further investigation. There may be more clarity that comes out in a preliminary hearing," Lt. Shaw added.
The security footage that was captured at the front door by the Ring alarm system is part of the evidence in the case.
Gregory Harris is being held on $75,000 bond. The sheriff’s office does not expect to make any other arrests in the case.
“It is a very nice neighborhood. I’d like to say this isn’t a typical thing for rural Madison County. It’s something that you don’t expect to respond to when you’re out there doing your tour of duty, but the fact is the incident did occur, our investigators responded to that location,” Shaw said. “They do what they do in their investigative process, identified a primary suspect. He was arrested in another state and now he’s in the Madison County Jail.”
