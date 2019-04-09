“Miracle Worker” auditions to begin Thursday

TUSCUMBIA, AL (WAFF) - If you or your child are ready for the stage, we’re telling you about an acting opportunity in the Shoals!
Our news partners with Times Daily say auditions for “The Miracle Walker” play is happening this week at the Ivy Green amphitheater.
The play is based on Tuscumbia native Helen Keller's life.
Thursday’s auditions are only for the roles of Keller and children from the Perkins School of the Blind and will be held from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Saturday auditions for other roles begin at 10 a.m.
