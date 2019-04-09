Man gets prison time after stepson brings gun to Huntsville elementary school, shoots himself

“Felons in unlawful possession of firearms are not only a threat to all of us when those weapons are illegally in their hands, but made worse when those weapons get into the hands of children," said announced U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town. “A child was shot and injured with the handgun that Cole illegally possessed. This situation could have been much worse. We are thankful for the efforts of the Madison County District Attorney, Huntsville Police Department, and the ATF in once again assuring the public with this federal prosecution that illegal gun crimes are taken seriously.”