Man gets prison time after stepson brings gun to Huntsville elementary school, shoots himself

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - On Monday, a federal judge sentenced the stepfather of a Huntsville elementary school shooting victim.
U.S. District Judge Karen O. Bowdre sentenced Letroy Cole Jr., 41, to 26 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
Cole pleaded guilty in November to the federal charge of being a convicted felon in possession of firearm. Cole possessed a Kel Tec model P-32 .32-caliber semiautomatic pistol.
Cole’s son, a second-grader at Blossomwood Elementary School, found the gun hidden in their home and took it to school to show it to a friend on Sept. 17, 2018, the child accidentally shot himself in the hand while showing it to a friend in a school restroom.
“Felons in unlawful possession of firearms are not only a threat to all of us when those weapons are illegally in their hands, but made worse when those weapons get into the hands of children," said announced U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town. “A child was shot and injured with the handgun that Cole illegally possessed. This situation could have been much worse. We are thankful for the efforts of the Madison County District Attorney, Huntsville Police Department, and the ATF in once again assuring the public with this federal prosecution that illegal gun crimes are taken seriously.”
“ATF Crime Gun Intelligence Centers are the driving force to reduce the potential for violent crime and disrupting the shooting cycle that plagues our neighborhoods, to include firearms recovered in the school systems.” said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson.
ATF investigated the case in partnership with the Huntsville Police Department and the Madison County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Becher Sr. prosecuted the case.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.