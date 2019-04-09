Male enhancement coffee recalled due to presence of undeclared Sildenafil and Tadalafil

(KPLC) - Brian Richardson DBA “In Tha Pink” is voluntarily recalling lots of ground Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee, a dietary supplement for sexual enhancement, after the product was found to be tainted with Sildenafil and Tadalafil, according to the FDA.
Sildenafil and tadalafil are FDA approved drugs for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction, however, the presence of these undeclared active ingredients renders the product an unapproved drug for which safety and efficacy has not been established and, therefore, subject to recall, FDA says. The product may pose a threat to consumers because these active ingredients may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs (such as nitroglycerin) and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels, which can be life-threatening.
FDA says consumers or retailers that have the product should stop using and return the product to “In Tha Pink” for a full refund. Coffee with the expiration October 13, 2020 (13/10/2020) are being affected. No adverse events have been reported.
This coffee was distributed nationwide and through Ebay, says the FDA. See the full report HERE.
