1,400 Madison County students seeing mental health counselors per month

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - More than a thousand Madison County Schools students are seeking professional help with mental health, with officials expecting that number to rise.
The district utilizes Wellstone Behavioral Health, a Huntsville-based non-profit. Wellstone provides 34 mental health counselors for the districts 19,000 students.
It estimates its counselors are seeing 1,400 students on a monthly basis, 7.4 percent of the districts’ population.
Wellstone CEO Jeremy Blair said as mental illness becomes de-stigmatized, more will seek help.
“Kids are becoming more open to asking for help, teachers are getting better at identifying those who need help, and so we’re creating that pathway for kids to get the mental health treatment that they need," he said.
The workload for each counselor is unclear, but if it were split evenly, each Wellstone counselor would be responsible for 41 students.
“We’ll make space. We want to make sure if there’s a kid at any of the schools we’re currently in, we have therapists in, that if they need help we’re going to figure out to make room for them," Blair said.
This fiscal year Superintendent Matt Massey worked to increase Wellstone’s resources and presence, successfully getting the school board to provide funds for three more counselors.
Madison County Schools now has a mental health counselor present on every campus.
“This is a growing need in the state and really the country. It’s becoming almost a crisis level, for our principals, it’s probably the biggest obstacle they’re facing right now,” Massey said.
Massey said the relationship with Wellstone began at low-income, high risk schools. He said 10 percent or more of the student population at those schools are seeing Wellstone’s counselors.
Wellstone confirmed that statistic.
“Really that comes from the counselors in the schools, building those relationships, teachers understanding the purpose of that, being able to make that referral and building that trust,” Massey said.
He said he anticipates the board will continue to support Wellstone’s presence financially.
The non-profit has increased its presence at school campuses over the years, making the counselors available 5-days-a-week from 2 or 3.
Madison County Elementary School is one of the schools that’s seen the increase.
Principal Amy Mason said increase is a credit to the community.
“Over the last four years we’ve done such a good job of referring families, and really making them aware of some of the outside services available," she said.
Mason said as a mother of an elementary school student, she recognizes the counselors provide convenience which can help keep kids in the classroom.
“This is the right kind of work, this is what schools today really need to be focusing on. The whole child is really what we should look at,” she said.
