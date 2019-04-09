Limestone County Schools host Peace Night

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Do you know which social media apps your children use?
In 2015, 1 in 3 parents said they had concerns or questions about their child's technology use, according to a Pew Research Center report. A survey by the Center in 2018 found 45 percent of teens were online almost constantly, with 95 percent reporting they had regular access to a smartphone.
These are just some of the reasons why Limestone County Schools is hosting the Parent Education And Community Event (PEACE) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Limestone County Event Center.
Everyone is invited to attend, according to Rusty Bates, director of safety for Limestone County Schools.
The initiative is led by Officer Seth Sullivan, education coordinator with The Alabama Association of School Resource Officers. Sullivan, an SRO in Falkville, will focus on current trends in social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat.
“There are tons of apps out there that most adults and parents might not know about,” Bates said.
He said some of the apps are being used by people who want to bully or cause trouble for children, while other users are predators and pedophiles. Bates believes the event will educate the public and be beneficial for parents.
“If you have children, I highly recommend for you to attend,” he said.
Bates said the event is a chance for the school system to share what it does and how it views safety. Gov. Kay Ivey helped spearhead the program through the Smart on Safety initiative, which aimed to keep Alabama's schoolchildren safe and aid in enhancing school safety and security in the state.
The presentation is made to be short and is for parents, not students. Bates, who has a 9-year-old daughter, said he was part of the initiative aimed at administrators. At first, parents might be raising an eyebrow about what they're hearing, but by the end of the night, they're going through their kids' phones, he said.
“It will be a good night,” Bates said. “We’ve reached out to everyone around and hope to have a good turnout.”
