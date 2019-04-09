Florida family finds huge gator in swimming pool

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL (WPBF/CNN) – A Florida family found a dangerous party crasher in their swimming pool Monday morning: a whopping 9-foot-long alligator.
Just before sunrise Monday, Senta Evans scanned her yard as she always does before letting out the family’s two dogs.
"We live on the edge of the Everglades, so I know anything is possible here," she said.
The sight of the massive alligator resting at the bottom of the swimming pool stunned her.
“I was like, ‘Mike, there’s a gator in the pool!’” she said.
Her husband Mike Evans assumed he’d see a 2- or 3-foot creature. He was taken aback by what he actually saw.
The family, who had just used the pool the day before, called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
"The trapper came out here with some gear to get a 6-foot alligator out, and said, 'That thing's 9 feet,' and went back and got bigger gear. It was kind of nuts," Mike Evans said.
Working alone, the trapper hooked the gator and raised it up from the shallow end of the pool, while the family, watching in amazement, captured it all on video.
Mike and Senta Evans said it took about 20 minutes for the trapper to remove the gator. A neighbor then helped to lift it into the back of a pickup.
In the midst of the unusual scene, Mike Evans told other parents at the bus stop about his family’s unexpected encounter, and what ensued was a pied piper-like following.
"I showed them some pictures, and then next thing I know there's a caravan following me here to watch this thing happen, kids and everything,” he said. “It was pretty funny."
The Evans family said the trapper told them the gator might have come in under the chain link fence that surrounds their back yard, but he couldn’t say for sure.
They said the trapper told them the gator would be relocated.
The episode made the couple’s son, Ronan, a seventh-grader, a little late for school, but it gave him a good story to tell his friends.
"I'm just going to take out my phone and be like, 'Hey guys, this morning was great, I woke up and I saw this,'" he said.
The family said in the 12 years they’ve live there, they’ve seen alligators in the area, but never on their own property.
They said they’ll keep enjoying their back yard and pool, but they’ll be on the lookout for any other unwanted visitors.
Copyright 2019 WPBF via CNN. All rights reserved.