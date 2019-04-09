Florence school board to meet Tuesday

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - The Florence City School Board meets Tuesday!
On the agenda, the contract renewal of Superintendent Dr. Jimmy Shaw.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, Shaw was voted in as superintendent back in April of 2017.
Prior to becoming Superintendent Shaw worked in the school system for 12 years.
The school board meeting begins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the district’s technology and professional development center.
To read more go to the Times Daily.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.