Fatal shooting under investigation in Courtland

COURTLAND, AL (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirms there was a deadly shooting in Courtland Tuesday afternoon.
A shooting incident on Water Street was called in at about 2:40 p.m. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate.
Deputies and Courtland police confirmed an adult male was dead.
During the brief initial investigation, it was determined that a person involved in the shooting has a relative who works for the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Max Sanders requested the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation to conduct the investigation.
