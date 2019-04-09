Early showers ending before clearing out; sun & 70s this afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Some patchy fog and scattered rain showers will start off your Tuesday morning with temperatures on the mild side in the lower 60s.
Skies will clear and showers will taper off this afternoon leaving us with a very nice day, highs will be in the upper 70s. Mostly clear skies overnight will allow more patch fog to develop, lows will fall to about 50 degrees. Wednesday may be the best day on our 10-day forecast with highs near 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine. Partly cloudy skies Wednesday night will prevent temperatures from bottoming out with lows in the upper 50s. Thursday looks to be warm again by early April standards with highs in the upper 70s.
Friday morning will bring the potential of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to start the day with highs in the middle 70s. Saturday looks promising right now with seasonal highs in the lower 70s and partly cloudy skies.
The FIRST ALERT is out for Sunday as we have the potential of seeing some scattered thunderstorms developing around lunchtime, some of these storms may be on the strong side with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Please check back for updates to this forecast. Next week will start off cooler with highs below average in the 60s.
