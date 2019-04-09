Early showers ending before clearing out; sun & 70s this afternoon

Skies will clear and showers will taper off this afternoon leaving us with a very nice day, highs will be in the upper 70s. Mostly clear skies overnight will allow more patch fog to develop, lows will fall to about 50 degrees. Wednesday may be the best day on our 10-day forecast with highs near 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine. Partly cloudy skies Wednesday night will prevent temperatures from bottoming out with lows in the upper 50s. Thursday looks to be warm again by early April standards with highs in the upper 70s.