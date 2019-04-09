Alabama Department of Public Health warns of Medicare scam

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Alabamians are getting unsolicited phone calls from people asking questions about their Medicare coverage and trying to sell them supplemental health insurance.
One of the numbers being used shows up at the Madison County Health Department.
Northern District administrator Judy Smith says the health department will not make this type of call, and advises people to hang up immediately if they get this type of scam call.
People who get these calls shouldn’t provide any personal information, like a social security number or address.
