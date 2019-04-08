Would you recognize the signs of drug addiction in your child?

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A seminar happening Monday night in Huntsville is promising to give parents information they need to get their children help if they become addicted to drugs or alcohol.
Phil Plant, a recovery and intervention specialist based in Nashville, is hosting an event called Pushing Past Parental Paralysis. So what does that mean? We spoke with Phil on Monday morning and asked him. “It is really hard to really admit, to say, ‘my child is using drugs’. You want it to be anything else. So parent paralysis is a parent’s inability to help a child, they don’t know what to do, so they’re stuck and they don’t do anything which can lead to enabling which can really make the disease prolonged.”
Plant named off the usual signs parents need to be aware of, but warns, if a parent is in denial, it may be hard to start getting them help. “It’s important to recognize that addiction is a family disease. It’s not just the addict that is struggling. It affects every family member. Self care, with the family, and not just a focus on the person who’s addicted.”
The event is happening tonight at the Covenant Church on Drake Avenue at Huntsville. The seminar starts at 6:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.