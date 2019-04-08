Woman pleads to manslaughter in deadly 2015 Huntsville stabbing

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A woman accused of stabbing a man to death at his Huntsville home has admitted her guilt in court.
Yvette Kelley's murder trial was set to start Monday at the Madison County Courthouse, but before that could happen, Kelley pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter in the case.
In July of 2015, officers were called to a home on the 6900 block of Research Park Blvd. for a domestic dispute. When police arrived, they found 61-year-old Willard Chunn bleeding from an apparent stab wound to the chest.
He was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries, where he passed away.
Kelley was still on the the scene when officers took her into custody.
Prosecutors say she was living at Chunn’s house at the time, but the exact nature of their relationship is unclear.
During a struggle, she stabbed Chunn with a knife, puncturing his left lung.
Kelley faces 10-20 years in prison for reckless manslaughter. Sentencing is set for June 17.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.