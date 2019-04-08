Widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue through the day

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Showers and thunderstorms began firing off early, especially for those to the west of I-65, and widespread rain will continue through the day.
Expect a soggy commute this morning and this evening.
Thunderstorms could be strong to severe today with damaging winds, hail, and periods of very heavy rain.
Storm intensity could crank up during peak heating hours with highs reaching the mid-70s today. After sunset, rain intensity and coverage will begin to decrease, but it will still be raining tonight.
Tomorrow morning will include leftover showers, but the activity will cease during the afternoon. Through today and tomorrow, the Tennessee Valley could rack up close to 2 inches of rain.
Wednesday bring back pleasantly dry weather. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees.
The area will be mostly dry through the rest of the work week with a small chance for showers Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.