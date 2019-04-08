Shoals Ambulance installing automated chest compression devices

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - A better chance at survival! That’s what officials at the Shoals Ambulance Service say about new automated chest compression devices.
Our partners with the Times Daily say 10 ambulances will be equipped with the devices.
Operations manager Blake Hargett says the devices have been around for years but are now smaller, lighter, and easier to use.
He also says the device replaces CPR and does it more efficiently without the use of a human.
Employees received training on the devices last week.
To read more visit the Times Daily.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.