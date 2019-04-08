School delays and closings for Sand Mountain area after severe weather

DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Sand Mountain area schools are on delays or have cancelled today because of severe weather.
DeKalb County Schools will be delayed for one hour after severe weather on Monday morning.
The DeKalb County Superintendent posted on Facebook that buses and morning transportation will be delayed in most locations by one hour because of the severe weather.
The superintendent for Marshall County Schools, Cindy Saye Wigley says due to power outages and damage and debris from the storm, school is cancelled for all Douglas schools.
Buses will run late for other schools in the county.
As soon as we know more, we will update this story.
