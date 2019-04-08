Renovations underway on Guntersville High School track

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Renovations are underway at the Guntersville High School track.
Crews are currently scraping the rubberized surface off the current track.
This nearly $597,000,000 project is being done by Baseline Sports Construction of Tennessee.
The new track should be completed by summer.
According to our partners at the Advertiser Gleam, the first big event scheduled to be held on the new track will be the Special Olympics next fall.
