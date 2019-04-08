Raw, frozen ground pet food recalled due to Listeria concerns

(KPLC) - Thogersen Family Farm is voluntarily recalling raw frozen ground pet food because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the FDA.
Pets with Listeria monocytogenes infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting, says FDA.
FDA says there is also a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products. Listeria monocytogenes infections can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The recalled product labels did not contain any lot identification, batch codes or expiration dates, FDA says. Included are course ground rabbit, course ground mallard duck, ground llama, and ground pork frozen raw pet food.
No illnesses have been reported, FDA says. Consumers who have purchased affected product should discontinue use.
See the full report HERE.
