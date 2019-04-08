Police: Huntsville woman slashed & stabbed boyfriend with pink butcher knife

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police are investigating a stabbing that left a man with multiple injuries after a fight with his girlfriend.
It happened Sunday night after 8 p.m. on Elizabeth Street in North Huntsville.
The 32-year-old victim said he was attacked by his girlfriend who was swinging at him with a pink butcher knife.
He was cut on the left hand while he was trying to get away from her in the car. She then cut him in the driveway.
He was wounded several times as he tried to block her slashing motions with the knife.
According to police reports, she also tried to run him over with her Mustang in the front yard before driving off.
The victim managed to get to the front door of his house in an effort to get help, and he passed out.
His relatives then carried him inside and called police.
He suffered non life-threatening injuries, reports state. The investigation is ongoing.
