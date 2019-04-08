The passing of the torch at First Missionary Baptist Church

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The torch of leadership of First Missionary Baptist Church is passed to the new shephard of the flock.
It’s not about coming up with what’s new, it’s about deepening ourselves in the vision God used to call us into being almost 139 years ago.
Rev. Dr. Don Darius Butler takes the reins of a congregation deeply rooted in the teachings of the gospel, faith in God, and serving the needs of the community at large.
“We have a charge that we must continue to minister with excellence and the kind of dignity that characterizes First Baptist.”
After more than 50 years in ministry across the country Rev. Julius R. Scruggs after much prayer and consultation decided to retire as a fulltime Pastor. He has been the shephard of the flock at First Missionary Baptist for 42 years. He leaves a legacy of incomparable service to God and mankind.
“I would hope they would remember me as a Pastor who loved them and demonstrated that love by preaching to them on Sunday the Gospel of Jesus Christ as I understood it, visiting them when they were sick, counseling them when they needed counsel on an individual level.”
I would hope they remember that I tried to be a servant Pastor."
“I am deeply committed to the Gospel of Jesus Christ and committed to a model of servant leadership.”
“Be assured that we will continue to worship and give our witness to the glory of God.”
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.