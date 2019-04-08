One Place of the Shoals recognized with 2018 FBI district award

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - One Place of the Shoals is receiving high accolades from the FBI.
Our news partners at the Times Daily say it just received the 2018 FBI Director’s Leadership Award for its outstanding community service.
Executive director Elizabeth Moore accepted the award at the Florence Justice Center over the weekend.
Moore will join other award recipients in Washington, D.C., to accept the formal award from FBI Director Christopher Wray on May 3.
Read more at the Times Daily.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.