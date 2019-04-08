New Guntersville High School price likely $50M

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Looks like the new Guntersville High School will come with a hefty price tag!
The school board hoped it would come with a $20,000,000 or $30,000,000 million price rather than the original $50,000,000 estimate. But that looks unlikely, according to the architect.
School officials asked someone with the State Department of Education to estimate the cost of a new high school to accommodate 600 students and came up with $20,000,000.
According to our partners at the Advertiser Gleam the official did not include multiple factors including the gymnasium and inflation.
Read more at the Advertiser Gleam.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.