NCAC Superheroes 5K & Fun Run this Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It’s Child Abuse Awareness Month. This leads up to a massive fundraiser for the National Children’s Advocacy Center annual Superheroes 5K and Fun Run.
It starts at 2 p.m. Sunday on the NCAC campus at 210 Pratt Ave. Costumes are strongly encouraged. There will even be a costume contest.
There will also be food, a play area, and inflatables.
WAFF 48 is a sponsor of the annual Superheroes 5K and Fun Run for the NCAC. Everybody on the morning crew is working on their costumes and we’ll have our big reveal Friday.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.