Madison City Schools looking to hire bus drivers

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - Bus drivers have an important job. They are responsible for getting kids too and from school safely. It’s no secret the Madison City School system has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years. That rapid growth has now led to a shortage in bus drivers and substitute bus drivers.
“We have reached out to veterans groups, MEA’s, we have advertised in every avenue and in every area that we know," said Madison City School superintendent Robby Parker.
The issue the school system is dealing with now, not many people are applying for the position. “When the economy is really good, it makes it a challenge to hire bus drivers and support personnel because there may be other jobs that just pay higher," said Parker.
Parker says that in one school year, close to 600 students have been added to the school system. “Nobody was expecting that 600 number. It has really exploded on us. It has led to some overcrowded buses, it as led to adding more routes. Its put a strain on us,” said Parker.
The school system bought 8 new buses they hope to use by the start of the next school year. Parker also says they are trying to get GPS tracking on all of the buses and computerize bus routes.
If you want to apply, you can go to the Madison City Schools website and click on the Transportation tab.
