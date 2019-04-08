First-graders to visit mock hospital at Calhoun Community College

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - Most kids love to play pretend. And thousands of area first graders will get to do just that at the “Let’s Pretend Hospital.”
This is the 19th year Calhoun Community College has hosted the mock hospital event, with the help of area hospitals.
Over 1,000 area first graders will descend on the Decatur campus.
They will get the chance to learn everything from, germs and hand washing, when to call 911 and what happens if you’re admitted to the hospital.
The activities kick off today and run all week.
To read more visit the News Courier.
