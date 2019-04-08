First Alert Weather Day for strong to severe storms

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Today, April 8th is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. We are forecasting the atmosphere to become more unstable this evening leading to greater chances of additional strong to severe thunderstorms.
These storms will develop in NW Alabama and progress northeastward through the afternoon into the evening hours. The main concern with any additional strong to severe thunderstorms will be winds gusting over 60 mph and large hail. However, brief spin-up tornadoes will be possible depending on the atmosphere around these storms and any significant wind shear. Heavy rainfall will also be possible with isolated flooding being another concern. Any strong storms will also produce frequent cloud to ground lightning.
Showers and some thunder will linger into Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 50s. We will start to clear out by Tuesday afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday are looking very nice with highs in the 80s and abundant sunshine. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible early in the day on Friday, highs will be in the 70s.
The First alert is out for potentially strong storms on Sunday, check back for updates regarding this forecast.
