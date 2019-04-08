First Alert Weather Day for Severe Threat

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - After an active start to the workweek this morning with tornadic warned storms and the possibility of additional severe weather this afternoon, we are declaring Monday, April 8th a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.
We are forecasting the atmosphere to become more unstable as the day progresses leading to greater chances of additional strong to severe thunderstorms. These storms will develop in NW Alabama and progress eastward through the afternoon into the evening hours. The main concern with any additional strong to severe thunderstorms will be winds gusting over 60 mph and large hail. However, brief spin-up tornadoes will be possible depending on the atmosphere around these storms and any significant wind shear. Heavy rainfall will also be possible with isolated flooding being another concern. Any strong storms will also produce frequent cloud to ground lightning.
Showers and some thunder will linger into Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 50s. We will start to clear out by Tuesday afternoon with highs in the middle 70s. The rest of the week will be quiet with seasonal temperatures in the 70s and isolated showers possible each afternoon.
Next weekend is trending cooler with highs in the 60s, scattered rain and storms are looking likely for Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.