First Alert Weather Day for Severe Threat

We are forecasting the atmosphere to become more unstable as the day progresses leading to greater chances of additional strong to severe thunderstorms. These storms will develop in NW Alabama and progress eastward through the afternoon into the evening hours. The main concern with any additional strong to severe thunderstorms will be winds gusting over 60 mph and large hail. However, brief spin-up tornadoes will be possible depending on the atmosphere around these storms and any significant wind shear. Heavy rainfall will also be possible with isolated flooding being another concern. Any strong storms will also produce frequent cloud to ground lightning.