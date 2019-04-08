16 finalists announced for Alabama Teacher of the Year

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The State of Alabama Department of Education announced Monday 16 finalists for Teacher of the Year.
According to ALSDE, these 16 finalists were chosen among the 140 teaching professionals in the state who submitted an application to be the Alabama 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year. This award is given to teachers who are dedicated to the education and achievement of their students.
“Congratulations to these 16 innovative educators, who have been selected to represent our local districts and school regions,” said current AL Teacher of the Year Zestlan Simmons. “These wonderful teachers are elevating our profession to new levels. They are working hard every day to ensure all students are prepared for success.”
Judges are now working to decrease this number to the top four educators in Alabama. The winner will be announced at a ceremony held at the RSA Plaza Terrace in Montgomery on May 8 at 6 p.m.
Below are the ALSDE 2019-2020 District Teachers of the Year:
District I
- J. Scott Parks Elementary Teacher of the Year—Saraland Elementary School, Saraland City School System
- Kathy Hughes Secondary Teacher of the Year—Spanish Fort High School, Baldwin County School System
District II
- Laura G. Traylor Elementary Teacher of the Year—Joseph W. Lisenby Primary School, Ozark City Schools
- Jacque Middleton Secondary Teacher of the Year—Auburn High School, Auburn City Schools
District III
- Vickey Glover Bailey Elementary Teacher of the Year—Chelsea Park Elementary School, Shelby County School System
- Kimberly Lee Mitchell Secondary Teacher of the Year—Talladega Career Technical Center, Talladega City School System
District IV
- Abby Becker Elementary Teacher of the Year—Hall-Kent Elementary School, Homewood City School System
- Stephanie Huffman Secondary Teacher of the Year—McAdory High School, Jefferson County School System
District V
- Catherine Anne Kenny Elementary Teacher of the Year—Pike Road Middle School, Pike Road City School System
- Mashika Tempero-Culliver Secondary Teacher of the Year—Selma High School, Selma City School System
District VI
- Leslie Hughes Elementary Teacher of the Year—Walter M. Kennedy School, Pell City School System
- Valerie Curtis Secondary Teacher of the Year—Pell City High School, Pell City School System
District VII
- Ana Carolina Behel Elementary Teacher of the Year—Weeden Elementary School, Florence City School System
- Pamela Sims Pugh Secondary Teacher of the Year—Mountain Brook Junior High School, Mountain Brook City School System
District VIII
- Jennifer Perkinson Elementary Teacher of the Year—Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary School, Huntsville City School System
- Leah McRae Secondary Teacher of the Year—James Clemens High School, Madison City School System
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.