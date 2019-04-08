EF1 tornado touches down in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The National Weather Service confirms an EF1 tornado touched down in Marshall County Monday morning. Winds peaked at 100 mph.
The Marshall County weather team tracked the initial touchdown southwest of the intersection Highpoint Road/McAllister Road and Bearden Road.
Numerous hardwood trees were either uprooted or had large limb damage. As the tornado approached Highpoint Road it caused minor roof damage to two single-family homes and destroyed a large shed.
A mix of hardwood and softwood trees were either snapped or uprooted along portions of Nixon Chapel Road and Section Line Road.
A more concentrated area of tree damage plus significant mobile home roof damage was in the area between Windsor Road and Mount. Olive Road. The NWS reports this is likely were the tornado peaked in intensity.
The tornado continued toward Highway 431. It quickly weakened as it crossed the Oneonta Cutoff Road/ Turnpike Road/ County Road 205 junction. Sporadic tree damage and power line damage was observed around this location.
As it approached Highway 431, the tornado damaged some air conditioning units and caused minor roof damage to two large retail buildings.. Very minor limb damage was noted north of Highway 431 where the tornado dissipated.
