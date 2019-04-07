Auburn chef raises 34K for Lee County tornado victims

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It has been over a month since multiple tornadoes ravaged parts of Lee County, leaving many with out basic possessions or even housing. Now, one man in Auburn is using his culinary talents to help those neighbors in need.
Auburn chef David Bancroft had an ambitious goal when he and his wife, Christin, began planning a fundraiser to help families affected by the tornadoes.
The Bancrofts hoped to raise $15,000 at their Bourbon & Beef Family Supper, which they hosted Thursday night at their Auburn restaurant Acre.
Instead, they doubled that- And then some.
The $175-a-person benefit featured eight of Alabama’s hottest chefs, including recent “Top Chef” winner Kelsey Barnard Clark of Dothan’s KBC restaurant
In total, the event ended up raising $34,000 for the Lee County tornado victims.
