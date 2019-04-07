Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late tonight

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Some scattered rain showers and potentially stronger thunderstorms will move in later this evening and will linger overnight into the morning hours of your Monday.
Some strong will be capable of producing gusty winds, large hail and locally heavy rainfall. Morning temperatures will be warm in the lower 60s. Widespread rain showers and some potentially stronger storms will be possible throughout the day, rainfall amounts of up to two inches will be possible.
Showers and some thunder will linger into Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 50s. We will start to clear out by Tuesday afternoon with highs in the middle 70s. The rest of the week will be quiet with seasonal temperatures in the 70s and isolated showers possible each afternoon.
Next weekend is trending cooler with highs in the 60s, scattered rain and storms are looking likely for Sunday.
