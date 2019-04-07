A soggy scenario for the next few days

The rain is expected to decrease in intensity during the night but will spark back up with heavy rain around 4 AM tomorrow morning. Widespread rain will start early tomorrow and rain will likely continue to pour into the overnight hours with leftover showers for Tuesday morning. Tomorrow could have some strong thunderstorms that could also be severe, with damaging winds and hail. The soggy scenario should close out by late Tuesday morning. From today to Tuesday, rain totals could rack up close to 2 inches. Wednesday bring back sunshine.