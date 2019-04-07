Morgan County standoff ends with a man in jail

April 6, 2019 at 8:47 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 8:47 PM

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A standoff with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office ends tonight with a 35-year-old man in jail.

Deputies were serving a felony warrant on Holladay Road in Danville.

Then the suspect Matthew Kevin Johnson barricaded himself in a back bedroom.

We’re told the deputies safely removed Johnson’s parents from the house and he surrendered soon after.

Johnson has been booked in the Morgan County Jail on 2 misdemeanor warrants and 1 felony warrant.

He’s being held without bond.

