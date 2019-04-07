Morgan County standoff ends with a man in jail

MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A standoff with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office ends tonight with a 35-year-old man in jail.
Deputies were serving a felony warrant on Holladay Road in Danville.
Then the suspect Matthew Kevin Johnson barricaded himself in a back bedroom.
We’re told the deputies safely removed Johnson’s parents from the house and he surrendered soon after.
Johnson has been booked in the Morgan County Jail on 2 misdemeanor warrants and 1 felony warrant.
He’s being held without bond.
