Inmate found dead in Lauderdale County jail cell, sheriff says

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - An inmate was found dead in his jail cell over the weekend in Lauderdale County.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff confirms to WAFF that the male inmate was found dead Sunday morning.
We’re told the inmate was by himself when officers found him.
Authorities tell us the inmate appeared to have died from natural causes.
The inmate has not yet been identified, as the sheriff’s office is still working to notify next of kin.
We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
