Driver in custody after leading Huntsville officers on early morning chase

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Police are investigating a wreck that had several lanes blocked in the early morning hours on Sunday.
The wreck happened near the overpass on Governors Drive around 4:30.
Lanes on both Governors Drive and Memorial Parkway northbound were shut down as officers responded to the wreck.
Huntsville police confirm to us that this wreck was the result of a separate accident.
Officers tell us the suspect left the scene of that prior accident. After officers noticed the vehicle leaving the scene, the driver led police on a chase.
That chase ended near Governors Drive when the driver wrecked and started running away on foot.
Police were able to take that suspect into custody. They have not yet been identified by police.
We are still waiting to hear back from police on injuries related to this incident.
We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
