Bob Jones High School students get last “car clinic” of the year

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - First cars hold a special place in the hearts of many young drivers, and some Bob Jones High School students got a chance to make sure they know how to keep their cars running for years to come.
With parents permission, students brought their cars to Bob Jones High School mother Tanya Marsh for lessons of the road during “Patriot Path” sessions this school year.
“Patriot Path” is a one hour session every Wednesday where students are offered an opportunity to learn life-skills from teachers and volunteers they wouldn’t normally learn in class.
“A kid that’s driving a car needs to know their car. I have three daughters and they all were responsible for knowing how to change their tires before they could take the car on the road,” Marsh said.
Marsh said she was inspired to offer the help after seeing her daughters’ classmate struggle with the basics.
“A student dropped my daughter off at home one day, and she accidentally popped the hood on her car and she was on the phone with her father,” Marsh said.
“'Please dad come and open the car for me, I don’t know how to close the hood,' and I was like ‘oh please hang-up.'"
Marsh said she showed the student how to close the hood and then made her do it herself.
6-10 students every two weeks signed up for Marsh’s “car clinic” that ran over two “Patriot Path” sessions. Last Wednesday was the final session of the year, where Marsh taught students how to change tires and jump batteries.
Senior Austin Ponder he has new confidence behind the wheel.
“When I first got the car I didn’t really know too much about cars, like how to change a tire or how to check oil levels or anything like that,” he said.
Marsh said that’s what it’s all about.
“It’s a sense of achievement...knowing that I’ve given these kids some information that they didn’t have before is an achievement and it makes me feel good,” she said.
The future of the “car clinic” is unclear. Marsh said she’s moving to New Orleans after the school year, but district spokesman John Peck said it’s likely a similar course would be offered going forward.
